"Popular travel destination"
Schallenberg spoke with Meloni about the Brenner Pass
Interim Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) met with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Monday. Among other things, they discussed the joint fight against illegal migration, competitiveness and the situation at the Brenner Pass.
"Italy is not only by far the most popular travel destination for Austrians, it is also an indispensable partner for us. We work side by side for a strong Europe that faces the challenges in the economy, migration and security with determination and unity," said Schallenberg.
The talks also covered the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the situation at the Brenner Pass. "For Austria, it is clear that a long-term and sensible solution for the Tyrolean population can only be found through dialog," said the Chancellor. As reported, the Brenner highway has to be partially single-lane due to the delay in the renovation. Traffic jams are to be expected again and again
The reason for Schallenberg's trip to Rome was a meeting of the foreign ministers of the "Friends of the Western Balkans" group. This was established in 2023 on his initiative. The group, which includes representatives from Greece, Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, sees itself as an advocate and pacesetter for a gradual and accelerated EU enlargement of the Western Balkan states.
"Bosnia and Herzegovina might take longer, but Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia have the potential to meet the 2030 deadline," said Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Serbia and Albania could join the EU in 2029.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
