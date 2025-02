Gerber’s “vehicle” for re-entering the state parliament

Since his defeat against WK President Barbara Thaler in the race for supremacy in the Wirtschaftsbund, the state councillor for economic affairs Mario Gerber has lost some of his power in the ÖVP. So it's a good thing that the Innsbruck City ÖVP is currently looking for a leader. Since the painful defeat of its leading candidate Florian Tursky in the 2024 Innsbruck municipal council and mayoral elections, it has been running around somewhat headless.