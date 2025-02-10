No to wind turbine in Switzerland

Success for the small IG

The people of Lustenau had already collected the first signatures and handed them over to their colleagues in Switzerland. There, fellow campaigners from "IG Gegenwind" were delighted with the result of the vote on Sunday. "The result is a defeat not only for the SFS and the wind lobby, but also for the canton of St. Gallen, which wanted to rush the site into the structure plan without informing the population sufficiently," said a press release from the wind turbine opponents. The success was sensational and all the more significant as the small "IG Gegenwind" would have faced a broad and financially strong superiority.