This bank takes you on a “journey through time” for cash

Will there now be a container there as an interim solution?" - The blowing up of two ATMs at a Bank Austria branch in Gänserndorf was very damaging (we reported). The damage in the foyer looked so serious that concerned citizens contacted the "Krone" - especially those without an internet connection: They would have had to make their way to the nearest branches in Groß Enzersdorf or Vienna. We checked with the bank - and lo and behold: the force of the explosion had shattered glass panes and doors, but the damage to the building itself was limited.