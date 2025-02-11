The path leads to the counter
This bank takes you on a “journey through time” for cash
Instead of PIN codes and keyboard input, today, Tuesday, Gänserndorf is once again offering personal service from staff at the counter instead of quick withdrawals from ATMs. This is because the Bank Austria branch, where an ATM was blown up last Thursday night, has resumed operations.
Will there now be a container there as an interim solution?" - The blowing up of two ATMs at a Bank Austria branch in Gänserndorf was very damaging (we reported). The damage in the foyer looked so serious that concerned citizens contacted the "Krone" - especially those without an internet connection: They would have had to make their way to the nearest branches in Groß Enzersdorf or Vienna. We checked with the bank - and lo and behold: the force of the explosion had shattered glass panes and doors, but the damage to the building itself was limited.
No machines, but personal service
So yesterday, Monday, the bank employees were already back behind the counters. "We wanted to test a trial operating day so that everything would work smoothly when we 'reopened' the next day," said the bank's head office.
Only the machines in the completely destroyed foyer will not be in operation for some time: "It may take some time from the purchase and installation to the connection of the new equipment," they say. So if you want to withdraw money, take a "little trip back in time": the nice men and women behind the counter are responsible - just like in the old days . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
