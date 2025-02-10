Against blue-black
ÖH Salzburg criticizes plans in the higher education sector
The excerpts from the minutes of the blue-black government negotiations are now also being sharply criticized by the Salzburg Students' Union. There are fears of significant deterioration.
"The problems start with funding. In future, even more focus is to be placed on competition and competitive financing elements. However, universities are not companies, but educational institutions whose financial existence must be secured," criticizes Leonhard Hecht, 2nd Deputy Chairman of the ÖH in Salzburg.
Gendering upsets
The student representatives are also annoyed that a gender ban is on the table and that drastic access restrictions are being considered for third-country students. "It is remarkable that the conservative and right-wing side of the political discourse often emphasizes that there are more pressing problems than gendering, but in the same breath spares no effort to campaign for gender bans. This definitely doesn't help our universities," says Stephanie Wolfgruber, 1st Vice President at ÖHUni Salzburg.
Will there be less co-determination for students?
The planned changes in the area of university co-determination and student representation are also being criticized. Specifically, the intention is to entrust decision-making processes primarily to professors in future. This would massively reduce the say of mid-level academic staff or students, for example in the Senate, one of the three governing bodies of universities.
"If this future government believes it can ban students from the Senate and downgrade us to advisory voices, then we will not put up with it. Students will not be silenced," emphasizes Cedric Keller, ÖH Chairman at the University of Salzburg.
Marie Stenitzer from the Association of Socialist Students (VSStÖ) is also alarmed: "The Blue-Black plans to allow students to leave and terminate their ÖH membership mean a massive deterioration in the state of the ÖH, whether in Salzburg or nationwide. An interest group needs stable finances and a legally secure existence, and these plans will jeopardize that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
