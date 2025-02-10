"In honor of Richard"
Now it’s fixed: Simone Lugner is going to the Opera Ball!
It wasn't an easy decision for her, but now it's final: Simone Lugner will be attending the Opera Ball this year - "in honor of Richard", as she revealed.
She wrestled with herself for a long time about whether or not to go to the Opera Ball as Richard Lugner's widow, Simone Lugner now revealed quite openly.
"He will be there on the day"
"He wanted me to go there with him every year," she explained in an interview with Puls 24. "So the Opera Ball is very, very, very important to him. And then I thought to myself, okay, in his honor, in his spirit, as he wished, I will also attend the Opera Ball. And I'm sure he'll be there on the day. With me"
But the 43-year-old is certain that the gap left by the society builder at the Opera Ball will be impossible to fill. "Without him, it will be a completely normal ball," she explained.
Although there will be many who will try to "imitate" the Opernball Zampano, who "now sense their chance", Simone continued, "but there won't be any". Postscript: "Nobody will make it. Not even Jacqueline with her star guest."
Promises remain unfulfilled
Simone already knows that the Opera Ball on February 27 will be a very emotional affair without her Richard. Especially because he made her another promise: "He promised me that he would dance with me at the next Opera Ball." A dream that can no longer come true ...
