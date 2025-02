New signing Davis out longer for Mavs in NBA

Davis fell awkwardly at the end of the third quarter and was subsequently substituted. He had come to Texas a week ago in exchange for superstar Luka Doncic from the Los Angeles Lakers. The move caused quite a stir in the North American professional basketball league. As a rule, a player of Doncic's extra class is not transferred to another team without his consent. The swap deal is viewed extremely critically by fans in Dallas, and there have also been death threats against the general manager.