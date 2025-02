63-year-old rescued from Drachenwand by helicopter

A 63-year-old mountaineer from Salzburg climbed to the summit of the Drachenwand via the via ferrata at around 11.30 am on Sunday. He then wanted to abseil down the abseil slope using a rope he had brought with him, but was unable to continue after the first rope length. Apparently the rope caught on him, which is why he could no longer pull it off. He then made an emergency call on his cell phone.