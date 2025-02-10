Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Magical" whirlpool

“Squirt” pulled into the sea: suction deadly strong

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 09:02

The long-awaited rain has finally come to California. So much of it, in fact, that a lake 100 kilometers northeast of San Francisco has become a tourist attraction. The reason is an unusual overflow protection for Lake Berryessa. This creates a vortex of water that looks as if a plug has been pulled out of a bathtub.

0 Kommentare

The lake was artificially created in 1957 with the help of a dam. It is fed by Putah Creek, which became a raging river thanks to the winter storms. This caused the water level of Lake Berryessa to rise so dramatically that the Morning Glory Spillway had to be opened.

This is a funnel-shaped opening in the lake bed with a diameter of 23 meters.

(Bild: TV-Sender KCRA3)
(Bild: TV-Sender KCRA3)

When the "plug" is pulled, the water flows out through an underground concrete pipe and shoots out on the other side of the Monticello Dam.

Tourists besiege the lake
According to Peter Kilkus, publisher of the Lake Berryessa News newspaper, this has only happened four times in the last three decades - most recently six years ago: "There's almost nowhere else in the world like this. We are attracting more tourists right now than in the entire summer months."

Warning from the authorities
The authorities warn onlookers not to get the idea of approaching the whirlpool by boat. Because the suction is deadly.

(Bild: TV-Sender KCRA3)
(Bild: TV-Sender KCRA3)

In 1997, eyewitnesses saw a woman named Emily Schwalek swimming in the lake and being pulled into the depths by the undertow. The 41-year-old's body was recovered several miles away from the exit of the emergency drain in Putah Creek.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf