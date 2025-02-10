"What the f...k?"
Defeat for her heartthrob and boos against herself - for Taylor Swift, the Super Bowl was an experience to forget.
"What the f...k is going on?", the pop superstar exclaimed, clearly recognizable on the giant video wall in the stadium.
Swift perplexed
She doesn't quite seem to understand it, as incredulous as she looks - but she can't ignore the mass booing against her either. Yes, they were really audible in the stadium in New Orleans during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs - with Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce - and the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift doesn't seem to be able to handle the booing. The pop icon is usually only used to cheers.
No luck for Kelce
Of course, the booing came almost exclusively from the fans of the - ultimately victorious - Eagles. Swift is, almost naturally, not high up in their popularity rankings. This in turn is due to the fact that she is in a relationship with Travis Kelce, the star of the Chiefs. Incidentally, she didn't bring her heartthrob any luck either. The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the second time since 2018 and humiliated the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of becoming the first team to win the most important football game in the world for the third time in a row, the Chiefs conceded a crushing 22:40 in this year's final of the North American Football League (NFL) in New Orleans under the eyes of US President Donald Trump.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
