No luck for Kelce

Of course, the booing came almost exclusively from the fans of the - ultimately victorious - Eagles. Swift is, almost naturally, not high up in their popularity rankings. This in turn is due to the fact that she is in a relationship with Travis Kelce, the star of the Chiefs. Incidentally, she didn't bring her heartthrob any luck either. The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the second time since 2018 and humiliated the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. Instead of becoming the first team to win the most important football game in the world for the third time in a row, the Chiefs conceded a crushing 22:40 in this year's final of the North American Football League (NFL) in New Orleans under the eyes of US President Donald Trump.