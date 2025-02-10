At the training camp
Pertl opted for partner swaps and exoticism
Every winter, triathlon brothers Lukas and Philip Pertl travel to exotic destinations. The training camp with cobras, elephants, monkeys and co. was already a tradition. This year, however, Philip had to travel without his brother. But that didn't make it any less exciting.
Every winter, triathletes Lukas and Philip Pertl head off to warmer regions for training camps. This year, however, Philip had to make do without his brother. As Lukas' wife Lea is expecting a baby, he will be preparing for the new season at home in Bad Gastein. Philip, on the other hand, is currently on his third training camp. In December, he was on the road with the national team. He then went to Australia with girlfriend Lisa-Marie and now to Thailand. "She's my support," says the 146th-ranked player in the world, happy to have his sweetheart with him.
While Pertl admittedly has to train a lot to remain the second best Austrian (Alois Knabl is 98th), he still has a great time together with his girlfriend. Lisa-Marie rides along on her bike during running training, for example. But they stop briefly for a photo with exotic animals. The couple, who are getting married in October, took a selfie with a quokka in Perth. The animal belongs to the kangaroo family and is considered endangered.
Pertl is not endangered, but bronchitis slowed him down at the beginning of February. "That was a pretty big setback," sighs the 26-year-old. As a result, his planned start to the season will be postponed from February 23 to March 8 in Zimbabwe. The Pongau native is still in Thailand until February 20.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.