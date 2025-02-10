Pertl opted for partner swaps and exoticism

Every winter, triathletes Lukas and Philip Pertl head off to warmer regions for training camps. This year, however, Philip had to make do without his brother. As Lukas' wife Lea is expecting a baby, he will be preparing for the new season at home in Bad Gastein. Philip, on the other hand, is currently on his third training camp. In December, he was on the road with the national team. He then went to Australia with girlfriend Lisa-Marie and now to Thailand. "She's my support," says the 146th-ranked player in the world, happy to have his sweetheart with him.