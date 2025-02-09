Speeding on the A12
207 km/h in a 100 km/h zone: car and license gone
Someone must have mistaken the highway for a race track: a young driver (21) sped along the A12 in the Tyrolean Oberland at 207 km/h on Saturday. The speeding driver was stopped by the police. He had to surrender his driver's license - his car was confiscated.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the young speeding driver came into the sights of a plainclothes patrol of the highway police. The 21-year-old local was driving his car eastbound on the A12 and was "flashed" at 207 km/h near Karres (Imst district). Only 100 km/h would have been permitted there.
There was heavy traffic at the time of the speeding offense.
"The driver was stopped after the Roppen tunnel. There was heavy traffic at the time of the speeding offense," said the police.
Speeding driver faces hefty fine
The 21-year-old's driver's license was confiscated on the spot. The car was also confiscated due to the massive speeding. Charges will follow - a hefty fine is imminent.
35 speeding vehicles confiscated last year
The Tyrolean police only presented the traffic statistics for the past year at the end of January. Part of the statistics concerned the confiscation of speeding vehicles. A total of 35 were seized in Tyrol last year. And there have already been a few cases this year too.
