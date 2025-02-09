Vorteilswelt
Great emotions

Silver kiss from her boyfriend for Mirjam Puchner

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 09:21

In addition to head coach Assinger, her team colleagues and thousands of ski fans, Puchner's family and her partner were also delighted with ...

0 Kommentare

Ladies' boss Roland Assinger came to the interview wearing ski goggles. It's obvious: men cry in secret. Which the Carinthian simply wiped away: "I already had it when I hugged Miri. Briefly. It wasn't as bad as with Stephanie Venier."

Beaming: Puchner, head coach Assinger and Venier (from left to right)
Beaming: Puchner, head coach Assinger and Venier (from left to right)
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Only a small part of the gearbox
The series is impressive: Nici Schmidhofer became super-G world champion in St. Moritz in 2017 with Assinger as group coach, Venier downhill runner-up - now as head coach, Venier won gold and Puchner silver. But Roli didn't want to hang that very high: "I'm part of the gearbox, but only a small one. The women have to ski down themselves." Nevertheless, Assinger immediately gave the motto: "Now we have to take the momentum into the second week."

Her teammates were also happy for the St. Johanner. The negative headlines are a thing of the past. "Somewhere it was said that we wouldn't win any medals. Now we have two. We can be proud of that," laughed world champion Stephanie Venier. Conny Hütter already sensed that Puchner has what it takes to succeed during the preparations. "That's when she blew us away." However, the season's results left a lot to be desired. Criticism was voiced. The Styrian therefore also saw second place as a kind of answer to the critics ("There are a lot of clever ones"). "You can give them exactly the same," said Hütter, who celebrated in style.

Huge cheers for runner-up Mirjam Puchner
Huge cheers for runner-up Mirjam Puchner
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Joachim Puchner was also amazed: "To win a medal at home in front of so many people - I have the greatest respect for that. All the cogs clicked into place, it was such a close race," said the 37-year-old, who has worked closely with the speed specialist for seven years and gave her good advice before the start.

(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

"In every situation in life"
"But I'm not her manager, I'm her brother - I'm there for her in every situation." The joy of success knew no bounds, not only for him, but also for her parents and Puchner's partner Franz. He gave his partner a big hug and immediately gave her a silver kiss. With sunglasses. Probably for a very good reason.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Porträt von Georg Fraisl
Georg Fraisl
