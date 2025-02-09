Silver kiss from her boyfriend for Mirjam Puchner

Her teammates were also happy for the St. Johanner. The negative headlines are a thing of the past. "Somewhere it was said that we wouldn't win any medals. Now we have two. We can be proud of that," laughed world champion Stephanie Venier. Conny Hütter already sensed that Puchner has what it takes to succeed during the preparations. "That's when she blew us away." However, the season's results left a lot to be desired. Criticism was voiced. The Styrian therefore also saw second place as a kind of answer to the critics ("There are a lot of clever ones"). "You can give them exactly the same," said Hütter, who celebrated in style.