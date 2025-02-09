Austria’s “eagles” break the next record

Travel problems for Granerud

Halvor Egner Granerud deserved a special prize for 30th and last place. The Viking had a little odyssey behind him. A misspelled passport number in his visa documents meant that he was unable to fly to the USA with the team on Thursday. He not only had to travel via Canada the next day. Because his luggage was lost in the process, the former tour winner had to compete in the qualifiers with borrowed equipment ...