In Lake Placid:
Austria’s “eagles” break the next record
Only the Norwegian Forfang prevented an Austrian double victory, Hörl took second place ahead of Tschofenig. The ÖSV jumpers thus have the most podium places.
No ski jumping event this winter without an ÖSV record. Jan Hörl (2nd) and Daniel Tschofenig (3rd) broke the World Cup podium record held by Japan yesterday in Lake Placid (USA). Noriaki Kasai, Kazuyoshi Funaki and Co. achieved a total of 38 podium places in the 1998/99 season.
However, head coach Andi Widhölzl's team was outshone on this day by their own youngsters: Tyrolean Raffael Zimmermann led an eightfold ÖSV success at the FIS Cup in Eisenerz, and there was only one non-Austrian in the top 15: German Emanuel Schmid
Hörl "megahappy"
On the US Olympic hill, however, Norway's Johann Andre Forfang prevented an ÖSV double success with his first win of the season. "It was really cool. I'm mega happy with second place," said Hörl. Tschofenig said: "The jumps were again at a very good level."
The red-white-red duo also had the necessary bit of luck on their side in changing conditions. "The wind was certainly a bit turbulent, but we know that from there. But you also have to be able to jump well, otherwise you can't make the most of good conditions," said tour king Tschofenig.
The battle for the crystal globe is increasingly coming down to an all-Austrian duel between Tschofenig (1403 points) and Hörl (1223). Defending champion Stefan Kraft is already 482 points behind "Tschofe".
Travel problems for Granerud
Halvor Egner Granerud deserved a special prize for 30th and last place. The Viking had a little odyssey behind him. A misspelled passport number in his visa documents meant that he was unable to fly to the USA with the team on Thursday. He not only had to travel via Canada the next day. Because his luggage was lost in the process, the former tour winner had to compete in the qualifiers with borrowed equipment ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
