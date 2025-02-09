No sponsor in sight
Austria
Austria Klagenfurt start the Bundesliga spring this Sunday against the bulls from Salzburg. There is still no main sponsor in sight for the Carinthians. In general, they are struggling financially - which is why they are resorting to curious methods: top talent Jannik Robatsch even ended up in Manchester United's mailbox. .
Austria Klagenfurt needs money. Everyone knows that. For the third time in a row since promotion to the Bundesliga, the Violets are known to have generated a negative result - with a loss of 2.7 million euros in the 2023/24 season.
It is therefore all the more bitter that the club will also be without a main sponsor in the spring. There has been no sponsor on the kit for almost two years now. Which has already become a really tiresome topic. . .
Curious method
And because a lot of money is slipping through the cracks, they want to draw on all the money from the Austrian pot in the final round (we reported) - and also resort to curious methods:
For example, talented defender Jannik Robatsch was even actively offered to several top clubs by email - with a transfer fee demand of over one million euros. "That's unusual for a club, you don't do it like that - only player consultants act like that," the people close to the clubs contacted wondered. Among them were Manchester United, Leicester, Luton and Gladbach. This underlines the financially strained situation of Waidmannsdorf.
Many are waiting for salaries. .
There is rumbling internally. The fact that Austria has never been punctual when it comes to salaries is proven by the annual surveys of the players' association VdF - and now? Some professionals in the Bundesliga squad as well as coaches in the junior squad have been waiting for their salaries for some time now. However, the ticket revenue from the Salzburg game should finally be transferred.
Despite everything, economics boss Peer Jaekel is certain: "It all boils down to the fact that Austria will end the 2024/25 season with a positive result." One can only hope for that. . .
The motto on the pitch is very clear. Head of Sport Günther Gorenzel: "Our goal is to have nothing to do with relegation on the last two matchdays!"
