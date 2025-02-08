Carnival meeting
“A g`gscheides program with a large portion of humor”
"Gur Gur" will soon be the name of the game in Ebenthal. The "Burgrichter zu Gurnitz" carnival guild is already hard at work to offer visitors one highlight after another.
I have just come from rehearsal - things are progressing rapidly - we are practising almost every day so that we can deliver a great program again this year," promises chairman Günter Nusser from the "Burgrichter zu Gurnitz". The association, which was officially founded on 12. 12. 2012, also has a strong new generation of 39 members.
Youth work is a matter of the heart
"We have six young people on board. This year we have two new additions - we are very proud of that. They are performing on stage for the first time this year." Youth work is a matter close to the club's heart. "With us, everyone can do what they can do best. The focus is on having fun."
The witch from the wall of twelve is also there
The guard girls, who are also club members, all come from the "WoMen Art" dance school, where Gloria Mostetschnig rehearses the dance steps. "Die Hexe von der zwölfer Wand" is the only number where things get political. "She takes the piss out of the state and federal government and even gets a bit biting, with the appropriate humor. Otherwise we're more about the town."
Highlights non-stop
When asked what carnival means to the Burgrichter, Nusser laughs: "A lot of work, but - it's a lot of fun to work with the people." The ambitious and experienced troupe will bring the fifth season to its climax with plenty of energy and skill.
You can see this for yourself on 28. 2. and 1. 3. in the multi-purpose hall in Gurnitz. Tickets: Trafik Puaschunder/Ebenthal.
