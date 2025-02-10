On February 11
State promotes “Women in Science Day”
Worldwide, only 30 percent of researchers and technicians are women. A special day draws attention to this. In the "Holy Land", the "Girls' Day Tirol" and the Women's Prize are also intended to motivate women.
The "Day of Women and Girls in Science" was proclaimed by the United Nations. Next Tuesday will be the tenth time it has been held. On the one hand, the day of action is intended to draw attention to the importance of women in science and, on the other, to achieve more equal opportunities.
As the "Krone" has reported several times in the past, women are still underrepresented in the so-called MINT subjects (mathematics, information technology, natural sciences and technology). "According to UNESCO, the global proportion of women in research and development work is less than 30 percent," reads a press release from the country.
We need to raise awareness of gender equality, further reduce structural barriers and continue to provide targeted support for girls and women.
Cornelia Hagele
More awareness needed
Both Eva Pawlata (SPÖ), State Councillor for Women, and Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP), State Councillor for Science, emphasize that "science thrives on diversity and innovation. A higher participation of girls and women advances our society as a whole - equality is a key driver of progress. We must therefore continue to raise awareness and create an awareness of gender equality, further reduce structural barriers and continue to provide targeted support for girls and women in the future".
Greater participation by girls and women advances our society as a whole - equality is a key driver of progress.
Eva Pawlata
"Girls' Day Tirol" and the Women's Prize as motivators
Both also emphasize that women in science are confronted with several hurdles. This starts with "role models that dictate how men and women should behave".
In order to make the STEM field appealing to girls and women and motivate them to pursue a career in science, "Girls' Day Tirol" will take place again on April 24. And to bring role models to the fore, the Tyrolean Women's Prize is awarded every year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
