7 victims missing
Plane missing in Alaska and 3 people found dead
All ten people on board have died in the crash of an airplane in the US state of Alaska, according to the authorities. "It doesn't look like a crash you can survive," Coast Guard Commander Mike Salerno told reporters on Friday (local time), according to local media.
Search teams had previously found the wreckage of the Cessna Caravan, which had broken into several pieces, and saw three dead bodies inside the plane.
"It is believed that the remaining seven people are on the plane, but are currently unreachable due to the condition of the aircraft," the Coast Guard said on X. However, the search operation is over. The plane is located about 55 kilometers southeast of the former gold mining town of Nome.
According to the police and fire department, the plane was on its way from Unalakleet to Nome, around 250 kilometers away, on Thursday when it disappeared from radar off the coast. There were nine passengers and the pilot on board. The identity of the occupants was initially unknown.
Puzzles about the cause
The cause of the crash is also unclear. According to the flight data, the plane suddenly lost a lot of altitude and speed, the coast guard said. Why this happened can only be speculated at present. According to the fire department, there was no distress signal. Experts from the NTSB accident investigation authority are on their way to Nome.
The search had taken place on the ground and from the air. According to the authorities, the Coast Guard was involved with an aircraft. A military aircraft was also deployed. The search operation was made more difficult by the bad weather and the icy cold of around minus 16 degrees Celsius, according to local media reports. The crash site can only be reached by helicopter.
Third plane crash in a short space of time
The USA was shaken by two plane crashes in quick succession just a few days ago. On January 29, an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a military helicopter on approach in the capital Washington. The 64 people on board the plane and the three occupants of the helicopter were killed.
Two days later, a jet for a medical transport crashed in the middle of a busy area in Philadelphia. All six people on board died, another person was killed on the ground and many more were injured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
