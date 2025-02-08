Hamas terrorists released another 3 hostages

Eight of the 33 hostages to be released are dead

Hamas had previously announced that eight of the 33 Israeli hostages were dead. It is unclear exactly who they are. The next hostages are due to be released next weekend. In total, more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners are to be released in the first phase in exchange for the hostages. The list of remaining hostages to be released includes the Austrian-Israeli dual national Tal Shoham.