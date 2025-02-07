115 offenses charged
The row escalates! Man City takes action against the league
The dispute between the Premier League and English champions Manchester City is escalating. According to reports, star coach Pep Guardiola's struggling club has once again taken legal action against the league, which in turn is investigating City.
As the British "Times" and the "Daily Mail" both report, ManCity is now taking legal action against the sponsorship rules, which were revised and tightened a few months ago.
The City bosses consider the regulations on so-called Associated Party Transactions (APT) to be unlawful. The APTs are intended to limit financial support for Premier League clubs from companies that have close links to the clubs they sponsor. City had already filed a lawsuit against the regulations last year.
An independent arbitration tribunal had initially ruled that some of the regulations were indeed unlawful. However, the regulations were then partially amended and subsequently adopted by the majority of Premier League clubs. Alongside Manchester City, only Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest voted against the introduction.
Financial infringements in 115 cases
According to information from the Times and Daily Mail, Manchester City's lawyers have now informed Premier League officials that they are seeking a further arbitration hearing on the amended APT rules. League boss Richard Masters, however, confirmed in a letter obtained by The Times that the APT rules in their current form are legally binding and will be adhered to. The Premier League is currently investigating City, which denies the allegations, for financial violations in 115 cases. A decision is expected in the near future.
