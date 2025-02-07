The row escalates! Man City takes action against the league

Financial infringements in 115 cases

According to information from the Times and Daily Mail, Manchester City's lawyers have now informed Premier League officials that they are seeking a further arbitration hearing on the amended APT rules. League boss Richard Masters, however, confirmed in a letter obtained by The Times that the APT rules in their current form are legally binding and will be adhered to. The Premier League is currently investigating City, which denies the allegations, for financial violations in 115 cases. A decision is expected in the near future.