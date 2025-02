The next traditional inn is about to close

And dad Markus also finds it difficult to give up his inn. "There are such fond memories. It's actually always been uphill for 35 years. Even in the coronavirus times, lots of people came and took the food with them. I'll miss the regulars the most. The gypsy kebab was our traditional meal. And our legendary cardinal slices. It even made it onto television," says the boss proudly. Who would like an Austrian operator. "So that the tradition of home-style cooking can continue."