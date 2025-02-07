Marine giant in distress
Police officer saves the life of giant moonfish
Extraordinary rescue mission for police officers in Volusia County in the US state of Florida: a giant moonfish was stuck on the shore and one of the officers got creative.
The officers discovered the imposing animal with its characteristic flat body shape and large eyes. In a published bodycam video, a police officer can be seen trying to gently move the animal. "It's more slimy than you think", he commented on the encounter. After several attempts to maneuver the animal with a rope, it was finally possible to bring the fish back into the open water.
The largest bony fish in the world
The mola mola is considered the heaviest of all bony fish and can weigh up to 5000 pounds (around 2300 kilograms). According to "National Geographic", large specimens can reach up to four meters in height and three meters in width. They feed mainly on jellyfish and other soft marine organisms and live in tropical and temperate oceans worldwide.
Endangered species due to fishing and plastic waste
The sunfish is classified as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Due to its frequent proximity to the water surface, it often gets caught in drift nets, which can injure its skin and impair its breathing. In addition, plastic waste, especially floating plastic bags, pose a major threat as they can be mistaken for prey and swallowed.
Rare encounter in Florida
While sightings of moonfish are more common in regions such as California or Bali, sightings on the Florida coast are rarer. However, divers occasionally report encounters with these impressive sea creatures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.