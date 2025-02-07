Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Marine giant in distress

Police officer saves the life of giant moonfish

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 13:46

Extraordinary rescue mission for police officers in Volusia County in the US state of Florida: a giant moonfish was stuck on the shore and one of the officers got creative.

0 Kommentare

The officers discovered the imposing animal with its characteristic flat body shape and large eyes. In a published bodycam video, a police officer can be seen trying to gently move the animal. "It's more slimy than you think", he commented on the encounter. After several attempts to maneuver the animal with a rope, it was finally possible to bring the fish back into the open water.

The largest bony fish in the world
The mola mola is considered the heaviest of all bony fish and can weigh up to 5000 pounds (around 2300 kilograms). According to "National Geographic", large specimens can reach up to four meters in height and three meters in width. They feed mainly on jellyfish and other soft marine organisms and live in tropical and temperate oceans worldwide.

An average moonfish weighs around one ton - so getting them back into deeper waters is no easy task. (Bild: Screenshot/kameraOne)
An average moonfish weighs around one ton - so getting them back into deeper waters is no easy task.
(Bild: Screenshot/kameraOne)

Endangered species due to fishing and plastic waste
The sunfish is classified as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Due to its frequent proximity to the water surface, it often gets caught in drift nets, which can injure its skin and impair its breathing. In addition, plastic waste, especially floating plastic bags, pose a major threat as they can be mistaken for prey and swallowed.

Rare encounter in Florida
While sightings of moonfish are more common in regions such as California or Bali, sightings on the Florida coast are rarer. However, divers occasionally report encounters with these impressive sea creatures.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf