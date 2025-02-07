Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Inferno in the Zillertal

Animals dead: Cause of hut fire clarified

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 11:16

A private mountain hut went up in flames last Wednesday in the Tyrolean Zillertal. No people were injured, but several animals died in agony in the flames. Following the challenging firefighting operation, the police have now been able to clarify the cause of the fire.

0 Kommentare

The fire broke out in the hut in Hart im Zillertal around midday on Wednesday. The situation caused major problems for the emergency services. "As the access route to the extremely exposed section of forest was blocked by a timber winch and a timber store, initially only a small group of firefighters and police with all-terrain vehicles were able to reach the scene of the fire," it said at the time.

+1
Fotos

When the emergency services arrived, the hut was already fully engulfed in flames. In order to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjacent forest, the fire was also fought from the air by the police helicopter.

Animal tragedy
In the end, the situation was brought under control. However, the hut burned down completely. No people were injured. However, there was an animal tragedy. "There were two dogs and a cat in the hut and three rabbits in front of the hut that died," said the police.

Oven may have caused the fire
On Friday, the executive finally announced new details: According to the investigation carried out into the cause of the fire, "it can be assumed that a fire broke out in the area of a Swedish stove. Based on the findings to date, arson cannot be assumed."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf