Pedestrian (74) hit by car in front of restaurant: Dead

Pedestrian accident also in Graz

In Graz, a 79-year-old female pedestrian was hit by a car in Körösistraße at around 6.30 pm. The driver, a 70-year-old man from Graz, probably overlooked the woman while reversing. She had previously crossed a safety path and was on a parking lane where the driver wanted to park. The woman was knocked to the ground and suffered undetermined injuries. After first aid, she was taken to Graz Regional Hospital.