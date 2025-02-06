World Championship gold for Austria in mixed doubles!

"Megahappy" also in the mixed single

Red-White-Red was also satisfied with the mixed single. "We didn't think that third place would work out. We're very happy to take it," said Madeleine Egle on ORF. David Gleirscher was also "mega happy that it was enough for the medal". At the end of the two runs on the 2010 Olympic track, which started one right after the other, the pair were 0.324 seconds behind Langenhan/Taubitz. The second red-white-red duo Nico Gleirscher/Lisa Schulte were only able to finish fifth, 0.419 seconds behind the winners.