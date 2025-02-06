Strong start
World Championship gold for Austria in mixed doubles!
Austria's lugers got off to a perfect start at the World Artificial Track Championships in Whistler!
On Thursday, the two duos Selina Egle/Lara Kipp and Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl took gold in the mixed doubles, then Madeleine Egle and David Gleirscher raced to bronze in the mixed singles. They were only beaten by Germany (Max Langenhahn/Julia Taubitz) and the USA (Jonathan Gustafson/Emily Sweeney).
The result in the mixed doubles competition:
Two weeks ago, Steu/Kindl and Egle/Kipp were ahead of the hosts in the Oberhof World Cup, but at the World Championship premiere of the mixed event, which replaces the sprint, the time had come. In 1:22.894 minutes, the quartet left both the one-man team (+0.018 seconds) and the two-man team (+0.097) from Germany behind them.
"Unbelievable. The week was a bit of a mixed bag, so we were super happy that we were able to deliver," said Egle, who, alongside Kipp, has an iron grip on the women's doubles World Cup this season. Steu/Kindl do not enjoy a similar dominance in the men's event, but they also played their part. "That's the way to get started," said the multiple medal winner Kindl, who also wants to strike in the single-seater and doubles on Friday and Saturday.
The result in the mixed single-seater competition:
"Megahappy" also in the mixed single
Red-White-Red was also satisfied with the mixed single. "We didn't think that third place would work out. We're very happy to take it," said Madeleine Egle on ORF. David Gleirscher was also "mega happy that it was enough for the medal". At the end of the two runs on the 2010 Olympic track, which started one right after the other, the pair were 0.324 seconds behind Langenhan/Taubitz. The second red-white-red duo Nico Gleirscher/Lisa Schulte were only able to finish fifth, 0.419 seconds behind the winners.
The medal hunt continues on Friday in the men's and women's doubles and women's singles. In the women's doubles in particular, serial winners Selina Egle and Lara Kipp are the heavy favorites.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.