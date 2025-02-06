Vorteilswelt
Strong start

World Championship gold for Austria in mixed doubles!

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 20:16

Austria's lugers got off to a perfect start at the World Artificial Track Championships in Whistler!

0 Kommentare

On Thursday, the two duos Selina Egle/Lara Kipp and Thomas Steu/Wolfgang Kindl took gold in the mixed doubles, then Madeleine Egle and David Gleirscher raced to bronze in the mixed singles. They were only beaten by Germany (Max Langenhahn/Julia Taubitz) and the USA (Jonathan Gustafson/Emily Sweeney).

The result in the mixed doubles competition:

- (Bild: https://www.fil-luge.org)
-
(Bild: https://www.fil-luge.org)

Two weeks ago, Steu/Kindl and Egle/Kipp were ahead of the hosts in the Oberhof World Cup, but at the World Championship premiere of the mixed event, which replaces the sprint, the time had come. In 1:22.894 minutes, the quartet left both the one-man team (+0.018 seconds) and the two-man team (+0.097) from Germany behind them.

"Unbelievable. The week was a bit of a mixed bag, so we were super happy that we were able to deliver," said Egle, who, alongside Kipp, has an iron grip on the women's doubles World Cup this season. Steu/Kindl do not enjoy a similar dominance in the men's event, but they also played their part. "That's the way to get started," said the multiple medal winner Kindl, who also wants to strike in the single-seater and doubles on Friday and Saturday.

The result in the mixed single-seater competition:

- (Bild: https://www.fil-luge.org/cdn)
-
(Bild: https://www.fil-luge.org/cdn)

"Megahappy" also in the mixed single
Red-White-Red was also satisfied with the mixed single. "We didn't think that third place would work out. We're very happy to take it," said Madeleine Egle on ORF. David Gleirscher was also "mega happy that it was enough for the medal". At the end of the two runs on the 2010 Olympic track, which started one right after the other, the pair were 0.324 seconds behind Langenhan/Taubitz. The second red-white-red duo Nico Gleirscher/Lisa Schulte were only able to finish fifth, 0.419 seconds behind the winners.

The medal hunt continues on Friday in the men's and women's doubles and women's singles. In the women's doubles in particular, serial winners Selina Egle and Lara Kipp are the heavy favorites.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
