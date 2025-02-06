“Never before has a party threatened to do this …”

"There have been repeated fierce disputes about the ORF. But never before in all the controversies has a political party threatened to eliminate the financial independence of the ORF, to radically cut its budget and to intervene directly in reporting," reads a statement from a group of ORF grandees, without mentioning the FPÖ by name. "The basis for public service broadcasting is the clearest possible distance from party politics and solid financial independence through the contribution of the public. The current considerations to finance the ORF from the state budget would have the opposite effect", the signatories appeal to those politically responsible not to destroy the independence of the ORF.