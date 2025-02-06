Father threatened and carer attacked

All he can say about the incident with his father is that he heard voices and felt threatened himself: "I was upset because I was afraid of the wealth that the house exuded." However, he describes the attack on the caretaker as an "explosion" that went "bang". After Primar Haller reminds the panel of lay judges once again that the "killing impulses are the dangerous thing about the patient's illness", the panel follows his recommendation after a brief deliberation and orders him to be admitted to a forensic therapy center. Which the patient also supports. The verdict is final.