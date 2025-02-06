Toilet door removed after threats at school

"I am contacting you because I am very angry and don't know what to do," an aunt begins her email to the "OÖ-Krone." She wants to remain anonymous to prevent her nephew from getting into trouble at his secondary school, MS 1 in Haid. The reason for her anger is the fact that the door to the boys' toilets has been removed at this educational institution. "My nephew no longer dares to go to the toilet. He cries every week and no longer wants to go to school," says the aunt, whose name is known to the "Krone".