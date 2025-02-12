AK service tip
Can you sign several apprenticeship contracts?
Karin Ladenberger, expert for youth and apprenticeship training at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what young people need to look out for when looking for an apprenticeship and whether it is possible to terminate an apprenticeship contract that has already been signed.
The apprenticeship contract is the legal basis for the apprenticeship relationship and is signed by the authorized person and the apprentice. For apprentices under the age of 18, the legal representatives also sign, e.g. father and/or mother. It is then recorded at the apprenticeship office of the WKO.
In order to get an apprenticeship, pupils often apply to several training companies at the same time. There is usually a favorite. If they are not the first to accept, they are often forced to sign the apprenticeship contract with another company.
However, future apprentices should not be put off by this. If you are accepted by your preferred company some time later, you can cancel the apprenticeship contract you have already signed without giving reasons. This option is generally available before the apprenticeship begins or during the first three months, i.e. the trial period of an apprenticeship.
Announce contract termination in writing
In order to give companies the opportunity to look for a new apprentice, it is best to announce the intended termination of the apprenticeship contract in writing as soon as possible.
