Study: Microplastics can affect the climate

Hardly any data on released microplastics

With his research team, he wanted to investigate the extent of the influence of microplastics on ice cloud formation. "Unfortunately, there is hardly any reliable data available on how much of it is released into the atmosphere from various sources," says Stohl. For example, there are no reliable measurements or calculations of how much is emitted by the abrasion of synthetic clothing or how much rises from the "Pacific Garbage Patch", an accumulation of thousands of tons of plastic waste in the northern Pacific Ocean.