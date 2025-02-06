Trump's "Gaza Riviera"
Apparently son-in-law Kushner came up with the idea
Apparently son-in-law Jared Kushner has inspired US President Donald Trump to turn a Gaza Strip vacated by Palestinians into an international seaside resort under US control.
"Gaza Strip waterfront property could be very valuable if people focused on building livelihoods," said Kushner, who once described the entire Arab-Israeli conflict as "nothing more than a real estate dispute between Israelis and Palestinians", at an event at Harvard in February 2024.
The idea of radical reform of the Gaza Strip was floated by Kushner after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. He was special envoy for the Middle East during Trump's first term in office and played a key role in normalizing relations between Israel and a number of Arab countries.
"It's a bit of an unfortunate situation there, but I think from Israel's perspective, I would do my best to get people out and then clean it up," he said. Kushner was himself a real estate developer in New York before Trump's first term.
The Reuters news agency was unable to determine whether Kushner, whose private equity firm has received investments from Gulf states, including two billion dollars from Saudi Arabia, has held talks in the region about investing in Gaza. A spokesman for Kushner did not initially respond to a request for comment on the report.
Formerly a popular vacation spot
In previous years, the coastal strip was a popular destination for Israeli tourists. Even after the radical Islamic Hamas took power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, there was a nightlife area with chic beach restaurants and cafés along the promenade.
But how Trump's vision of the "Riviera of the Middle East" can be realized in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is still in control, remains unclear. The cost of reconstruction is estimated at up to 100 billion dollars. The wealthy Gulf states have strictly rejected any funding as long as the path to an independent Palestinian state is blocked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
