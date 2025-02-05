Trump wants to take control of Gaza Strip

"Rivieraof theMiddle East"

In Trump's view, the Gaza Strip could thus be developed into a "Riviera of the Middle East". The approximately two million Palestinians for whom the Gaza Strip is their home should in future live in other Arab states in the region. Many of the states want this, Trump said, without naming them. He spoke of 1.8 million people in the Gaza Strip, other estimates assume 2.2 million before the war.