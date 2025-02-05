"Will own it"
Trump wants to take control of Gaza Strip
US President Donald Trump has caused a stir with a new announcement in the Middle East conflict. Following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump declared: "The US will take control of the Gaza Strip." He emphasized: "We will own it," he promised.
Trump's key quote is: "The United States will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do all the work there." (He also announced that the USA would remove the unexploded ordnance, demolish the destroyed buildings, level the coastal strip and then initiate economic development that would provide an "unlimited number of jobs and housing for the people in the area".
"Rivieraof theMiddle East"
In Trump's view, the Gaza Strip could thus be developed into a "Riviera of the Middle East". The approximately two million Palestinians for whom the Gaza Strip is their home should in future live in other Arab states in the region. Many of the states want this, Trump said, without naming them. He spoke of 1.8 million people in the Gaza Strip, other estimates assume 2.2 million before the war.
So who should live in the Gaza Strip? "The people of the world," said Trump. He explicitly said that Palestinians would also be included.
"Do what's necessary"
They will "do what's necessary", Trump said in response to this question from journalists. The area would be developed into something "that the whole Middle East can be proud of".
US troops to enforce these plans
If in doubt, Trump also wants to call in the military. When asked whether he would send US troops to the coastal strip to fill the security vacuum, Trump said: "If it's necessary, we will do it."
Trump: "Potential unbelievable"
The former real estate entrepreneur publicly enthused that this area, of all places, has immense potential for economic and real estate development. "I think the potential of the Gaza Strip is incredible," he said. People from all over the world could live there in the future. The whole thing could be simply "phenomenal" and "great" - and also "wonderful for the Palestinians".
Trump's announcement was made in the middle of the night, European time. One of the first reactions came from a representative of the radical Islamic Hamas, who declared that the population of the Gaza Strip would not accept the plans. Saudi Arabia once again ruled out normalizing relations with Israel if there is no two-state solution.
"Completely lost his mind"
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also declared that his country was sticking to a two-state solution. Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy declared that Trump had "completely lost his mind".
- The Gaza Strip is a 365 square kilometer area on the Mediterranean Sea between Israel and Egypt. The sealed-off coastal area, where living conditions for the civilian population were already extremely difficult, was turned into a field of rubble during the war between Israel and Hamas.
- According to UN figures, around two thirds of all buildings there were destroyed or damaged during the war. 90 percent of the approximately 2.1 million people in the Gaza Strip became internally displaced persons. According to Palestinian figures, which are considered credible by the United Nations, more than 47,000 people were killed.
- The war was triggered by a devastating Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed in Israel and more than 250 were deported to Gaza. Israel's army responded with attacks on the terrorist group, which reduced the Gaza Strip to rubble.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.