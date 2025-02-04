Vorteilswelt
New ways

This is the new quarterback of the Salzburg Ducks

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 20:30

The Salzburg Ducks present their new quarterback. The import player does not come from across the pond, was last active with the Berlin Thunder in the European League of Football and is European. "We want to change the game a bit with this move," explains the Ducks' sporting director Ara Einy.

0 Kommentare

Just over six weeks to go - then Salzburg will start its fourth season in the Austrian Football League. The coaching issue has already been resolved with Joe Ashfield.

Zitat Icon

I suspect that we are the first AFL team to employ a European import in this key position. With this step we want to change the game a bit, think differently and give young talents a chance

Ara Einy, Sportlicher LEiter der Salzburg Ducks

It has now also been decided who will take up what is probably the most important position on the field: Ian Gehrke is the name of the Mozartstädter's new quarterback. "I am very excited to lead the Ducks this season. I think the team is ready to take the next step towards the championship," says the German, who played for Berlin in the European League of Football last year.

Ara Einy, sporting director of the Ducks, said: "I believe we are the first AFL team to bring in a European import at this key position. With this move, we want to change the game a bit, think differently and give young talent a chance."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
