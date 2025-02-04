New ways
This is the new quarterback of the Salzburg Ducks
The Salzburg Ducks present their new quarterback. The import player does not come from across the pond, was last active with the Berlin Thunder in the European League of Football and is European. "We want to change the game a bit with this move," explains the Ducks' sporting director Ara Einy.
Just over six weeks to go - then Salzburg will start its fourth season in the Austrian Football League. The coaching issue has already been resolved with Joe Ashfield.
I suspect that we are the first AFL team to employ a European import in this key position. With this step we want to change the game a bit, think differently and give young talents a chance
Ara Einy, Sportlicher LEiter der Salzburg Ducks
It has now also been decided who will take up what is probably the most important position on the field: Ian Gehrke is the name of the Mozartstädter's new quarterback. "I am very excited to lead the Ducks this season. I think the team is ready to take the next step towards the championship," says the German, who played for Berlin in the European League of Football last year.
Ara Einy, sporting director of the Ducks, said: "I believe we are the first AFL team to bring in a European import at this key position. With this move, we want to change the game a bit, think differently and give young talent a chance."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.