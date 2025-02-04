ESC preliminary round
Two Viennese throw their hats into the ring for Germany
The Viennese brother and sister duo Abor & Tynna want to win first place for Germany at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. The music duo are among the 24 acts that have been pre-selected for the German ESC preliminary round, which will be chaired by Stefan Raab.
Raab made the preselection together with his team - from a pile of 3281 applications. Some acts already have a certain fan base, others are still relatively unknown.
A Viennese duo at the start
Abor & Tynna - whose real names are Tünde and Attila Bornemisza - belong to the latter category, as they locate themselves in the pop, hip-hop and electronic genres and can point to their musical genes. Their father Csaba Bornemisza is a cellist with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
The brother and sister recorded their first song together in 2016, and in 2024 Abor & Tynna supported Nina Chuba on her tour. "We have an adventurous journey behind us and an even more adventurous one ahead of us," says the Viennese duo, open to what awaits them now.
Several shows
The competition includes Noah Levi from Berlin, who became famous at 13 as the winner of "The Voice Kids", Moss Kena, a British singer-songwriter from Berlin, the Munich band COSBY and medieval rockers Feuerschwanz. All in all, an illustrious group is vying for the German ESC ticket.
Twelve of the 24 starters will perform in the opening show of "Chefsache ESC 2025 - Wer singt für Deutschland?" on February 14 and face the jury, which includes Stefan Raab, presenter Elton and singer Yvonne Catterfeld. There will also be alternating guest judges.
The second half of the field of contestants can then be seen in the second show on the following day (February 15). The third show is then set up as a semi-final a week later. The final with the selection of the German ESC entry can be seen on ARD on March 1.
Barbara Schöneberger presents
ARD has teamed up with RTL and Stefan Raab for this year's ESC preliminary round in order to find a suitable candidate. The broadcasters are therefore splitting the four live shows. They will all be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger.
In recent years, Germany has had a number of failures in the European music competition. Raab, on the other hand, is considered an ESC guru, as he coached Lena Meyer-Landrut ("Satellite") to victory in 2010. He has been back on television since last year after a long break from the screen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
