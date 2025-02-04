Vorteilswelt
Touching post

Prince Louis follows in the footsteps of mom Kate

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 10:49

Princess Kate's latest post has touched Royal fans. On World Cancer Day this Tuesday, the 43-year-old, who battled cancer herself last year, not only published moving lines, but also a photo that caused quite a stir. The reason: the photographer is no stranger.

0 Kommentare

Last year was anything but easy for Kate. The mother-of-three was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy, which she was able to complete in September. Then came the good news at the beginning of the year: the Princess of Wales is cancer-free!

Message for World Cancer Day
But ever since her own fate, the topic of health and cancer research in particular has been a matter close to Kate's heart.

This is one of the reasons why she published a touching message on Instagram for World Cancer Day on February 4. In the photo, which went online on the royals' profile, Kate can be seen standing in a light-flooded piece of woodland. Prince William's wife is holding her arms out wide, with a broad smile on her face.

She writes: "Don't forget to nurture all that lies beyond the illness." What she could mean by this is, of course, a matter of interpretation. But presumably the message behind it is to stay positive even in the most difficult times of life and to enjoy the finer things in life.

Louis pressed the shutter button
And the great photo of Kate contains another lovely surprise. Prince Louis, the youngest of Kate and William's three children, pressed the shutter button. Kate reveals this in the comment to her post.

Will the royal toddler follow in his mother's footsteps more often in the future? After all, Kate is known for her passion for photography. Many of the official family photos were taken by the Princess of Wales herself.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
