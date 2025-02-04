Two 15-year-olds confess after threat to run amok

The Burgenland Provincial Police Directorate said that the two young people had stated that they were "acting out of mischief and did not think about the consequences". They were previously blameless, but as 15-year-olds they are already of criminal age. According to the spokesperson, there was never any actual danger. However, the police will also be present on Tuesday evening in Oberwart at the commemorative event to mark the Roma assassination 30 years ago, which will be attended by numerous pupils - regardless of the posting, explained Marban.