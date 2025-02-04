In Oberwart
Two 15-year-olds confess after threat to run amok
Around 1500 pupils in Oberwart have to be homeschooled for three days. The background to this is an announced rampage. The police have now identified two 15-year-old girls. They have confessed.
In the case of an announced rampage at a school in Oberwart, the police have identified two girls who have confessed. What happened? At the weekend, an internet user posted a message on Instagram announcing a killing spree for February 5 at HBLA Oberwart. The Burgenland State Office of Criminal Investigation and the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism (LSE) have begun an investigation. It now seems clear who was behind the threatening posting. The two 15-year-old girls have confessed and could now be charged with making a dangerous threat, a spokesperson told APA on Tuesday.
Three schools in Oberwart were sent into distance learning for three days from Tuesday due to a posting with a threat. It was not yet clear whether online lessons would be canceled ahead of schedule.
The Burgenland Provincial Police Directorate said that the two young people had stated that they were "acting out of mischief and did not think about the consequences". They were previously blameless, but as 15-year-olds they are already of criminal age. According to the spokesperson, there was never any actual danger. However, the police will also be present on Tuesday evening in Oberwart at the commemorative event to mark the Roma assassination 30 years ago, which will be attended by numerous pupils - regardless of the posting, explained Marban.
Originally, the three schools affected were to be closed for three days from Tuesday and lessons were to be held online. Whether distance learning will now be shortened is still being clarified, according to the APA.
