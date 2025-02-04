Searching for solutions for 10,000 empty apartments

Around 10,000 apartments are vacant in Linz, while rents are heading towards record highs. "Every apartment that is not being used makes it more difficult to find an affordable home. Housing should not be a question of income. That is why there is no way around a vacancy tax," emphasizes Julia Mandlmayr, social spokesperson for the Greens. Linz must increase the pressure on the state so that Upper Austria also introduces the vacancy tax, which already exists in several federal states.