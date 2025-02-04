Rents are rising
Searching for solutions for 10,000 empty apartments
In Linz, many apartments have been unoccupied for many years. They are also expected to contribute to a further rise in rents. The parties are now discussing the issue. The proposals range from a vacancy tax to changing the funding criteria for the renovation of old buildings.
Around 10,000 apartments are vacant in Linz, while rents are heading towards record highs. "Every apartment that is not being used makes it more difficult to find an affordable home. Housing should not be a question of income. That is why there is no way around a vacancy tax," emphasizes Julia Mandlmayr, social spokesperson for the Greens. Linz must increase the pressure on the state so that Upper Austria also introduces the vacancy tax, which already exists in several federal states.
Concerns about a bureaucratic monster
ÖVP city deputy Martin Hajart warns of a bureaucracy monster. He is thinking aloud about abstaining from the vote in the municipal council. Hajart also believes that the reason for the many vacancies is that they are often old buildings. The owners would have to invest a lot of money to make the apartments suitable for renting in the first place. "It would therefore make sense for the state to make changes to the renovation subsidies."
FP city councillor Michael Raml does not believe that a vacancy tax would reduce rents. His suggestions: "Limit the influx into the city. And sensible redensification when building. You could build apartments on shopping centers."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
