Flights fully booked
People flee from earthquake on Santorini
The Greek island of Santorini is currently being shaken by earthquakes every five to ten minutes. Flights and ferries away from the island were fully booked on Monday. Seismologists fear a main quake of magnitude 6 or higher.
The series began on January 24. So far, the earthquakes have fluctuated between 3 and 4.9 according to data from the Athens Geodynamic Institute. However, the inhabitants are still unsettled. Videos show falling debris causing clouds of dust to rise from the steep slopes of the volcanic island.
Many people spent the night on Monday outdoors or in their cars. Many fled the island to escape the earthquakes. During the course of the day, all ferry seats and all 15 flights away from the island were fully booked. One Greek airline wanted to offer two special flights on Monday evening and two on Tuesday.
Power generators brought to the island
The emergency services have already arrived and the state electricity company has had large generators transported that can supply electricity in an emergency. The relevant ministries are holding emergency meetings. The fear of a really serious earthquake is great.
The Greek Ministry of Civil Protection issues warnings. Around Santorini, in addition to a spectacular crater of the island's volcano, there are other volcanoes under the sea surface as well as those tectonic plates that can cause strong earthquakes through their movements.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.