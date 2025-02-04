Appeals deposited
Wish list for the government
Both the Federation of Austrian Industries and Caritas have already submitted their proposals and appeals to the future state government. These are very different.
Although the new provincial government has not yet been officially sworn in and final negotiations are still underway, the first wishes and expectations of high politics have already been expressed.
Location still stronger
Both Caritas and the Federation of Austrian Industries already suggested changes and improvements at the beginning of the government talks. It is essential for industry that Burgenland is further strengthened as a business location and that business-friendly measures are implemented.
Best education and infrastructure
"Costs for energy, labour and bureaucracy must be reduced and the right speed is needed for the dual transformation in the area of energy transition and digitalization. The best education right from the start is the basis for the skilled workers of the future. In addition, expanding the infrastructure is an important investment that will pay off for years to come," says IV-Burgenland President Christian Strasser. After all, industry, including construction and energy, is responsible for almost 30 percent of Burgenland's gross value added and thus secures jobs.
Above all, Caritas wants to focus on the weakest members of society. Rising costs for housing, energy and living expenses have put many people in emergency situations. "Unfortunately, we see in our day-to-day work that the demand from people in emergency situations is constantly increasing, even where public support is not enough," reports Caritas Director Melanie Balaskovics.
Securing a heating and rent cap
Her appeal to the red-green coalition: the continuation and safeguarding of the "heating price cap" and the "rent cap" beyond 2025, the safeguarding of assistance for the homeless and more services for mentally ill people in emergency situations.
There is a growing demand for help for the homeless in particular, and many acute and emergency aid projects are partially or fully funded by donations. However, the financial subsidies have not been increased. "Cuts and reductions at the expense of the most vulnerable must not be part of the solution in Burgenland either," emphasizes Balaskovics.
