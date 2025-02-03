For a big wave of posters
Ex-FPÖ functionary donated millions to AfD
The former regional managing director of the Vorarlberg Freedom Party, Gerhard Dingler, has donated around 2.35 million euros to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. According to Dingler himself, he donated 2,400 election posters for the federal election on February 23.
He had not transferred any cash. He was very worried about a further escalation of the war in Ukraine, said the Vorarlberg native, explaining the motivation for his support. The AfD is the only party in Germany that is credibly committed to peace. However, there are some statements with which he does not agree. Dingler gave up his position as regional director of the Vorarlberg Freedom Party back in 2016. The money came from his private assets.
The donation was received by the AfD on Saturday. It is included on the list of party donations made by the German Bundestag. In the past, the AfD only received a few official large donations. However, this has recently changed. At its meeting this Monday, the party's Federal Executive Committee will discuss three donations worth millions or just under.
Posters already printed
According to German media reports, the posters donated by Dingler have already been printed. They are to be placed on bookable spaces on major streets or bus stops. As reported by WDR and NDR, a lawyer from Austria wrote to the AfD at the beginning of the year and announced the donation in kind in the form of a poster campaign. The party then reported this to the Bundestag administration. The donor had commissioned an advertising company from North Rhine-Westphalia, according to reports.
The party has already had to pay high fines to the authorities for individual cases, which is why it reported the large donation in kind this time as a precaution.
SPÖ: "FPÖ is also on the right fringe"
Dinger's actions were criticized by the SPÖ Vorarlberg. "If there was any doubt that the FPÖ Vorarlberg is not just as far to the right as its big brother in the federal government, then the million-euro election donation to the AFD by a long-standing FPÖ regional managing director, which became public today, is overdue proof," said mandatary Reinhold Einwallner in a press release on Monday.
Although Dingler is still an FPÖ party member, he no longer has any function.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
