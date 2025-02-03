“On the soil of home”

Anyone who heard Corinna Scheurle just a few years ago was amazed at how far this singer has come. If, as mentioned, she almost bursts this small space with her splendor of sound, she nevertheless knows how to rein it in, has a wealth of expressive colors to offer and is exemplary in her clarity of text. But what makes her performance so fascinating from the first to the last note is that she lives with what she sings. None of the content, be it the lightness of Schubert's "Des Fischer Liebensglück", the deep melancholy of Béla Bartók's songs or the drama of other songs - nothing seems the least bit artificial here, but everything is felt with body and soul. Because yes, the singer also uses her facial expressions, gestures and body language, but just in the right measure.