It could hardly be more bizarre!
Will Smith’s son wore a castle on his head at the Grammys
At the Grammys, there wasn't just a nude thrill, lots of beaming winners and glamorous celebrity looks, but also many a bizarre sight. Will Smith's son Jaden, for example, provided plenty of laughs. He arrived on the red carpet with a castle on his head.
While his father Will Smith's performance on the Grammy stage was a flop with the fans, Jaden's look made for plenty of laughs. No wonder, because the celebrity scion, who is a successful singer, actor and model, simply arrived on the red carpet with a castle on his head.
Head in the castle
Yes, you heard right! Jaden didn't just combine his black tuxedo with a plain hat, but a whole castle! And not only was it huge, it also covered almost his entire face. However, he didn't look really happy under his unusual headdress ...
But Jaden was far from the only celebrity to cause a stir on the Grammys red carpet with his outfit. While stars such as Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus shone with their looks, there were not only whispers about the (almost) naked Bianca Censori, but also about one of the rapper's exes.
Kanye ex also almost naked
Julia Fox also attended the world's biggest music award in a rather revealing manner, but at least she didn't reveal everything. The actress seemed to have taken her style inspiration from a pair of tights. They seemed to stretch over her scantily clad curves. The Kanye ex also wore something similar to a stocking on her head.
The outfit was topped off with yellow gloves, which somehow reminded us of the rubber gloves you need to wash the dishes.
Not to be missed!
This year's Grammy Awards also seemed to be themed around "weird accessories". Award winner Chappell Roan first walked down the red carpet wearing a feathered hat and gloves with XXL nails, only to cause another surprise on stage.
The 26-year-old picked up her Grammy for best newcomer of the year with a fairy hat on her head, which many a little girl would dream of after this performance. A real eye-catcher!
And Canadian music producer Shawn Everett also opted for a - let's call it - unusual look for his appearance at the Grammys.
Over latex leggings and matching latex gloves, he donned an Adidas coat that was a little reminiscent of grandma's apron and slit up to the thigh thanks to two zippers. The whole ensemble also shone in bright red - so you couldn't miss him even on the red carpet!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.