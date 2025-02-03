Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

It could hardly be more bizarre!

Will Smith’s son wore a castle on his head at the Grammys

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 13:43

At the Grammys, there wasn't just a nude thrill, lots of beaming winners and glamorous celebrity looks, but also many a bizarre sight. Will Smith's son Jaden, for example, provided plenty of laughs. He arrived on the red carpet with a castle on his head.

0 Kommentare

While his father Will Smith's performance on the Grammy stage was a flop with the fans, Jaden's look made for plenty of laughs. No wonder, because the celebrity scion, who is a successful singer, actor and model, simply arrived on the red carpet with a castle on his head.

Head in the castle
Yes, you heard right! Jaden didn't just combine his black tuxedo with a plain hat, but a whole castle! And not only was it huge, it also covered almost his entire face. However, he didn't look really happy under his unusual headdress ...

Jaden Smith posed with sister Willow Smith on the red carpet. (Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jaden Smith posed with sister Willow Smith on the red carpet.
(Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

But Jaden was far from the only celebrity to cause a stir on the Grammys red carpet with his outfit. While stars such as Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus shone with their looks, there were not only whispers about the (almost) naked Bianca Censori, but also about one of the rapper's exes. 

Kanye ex also almost naked
Julia Fox also attended the world's biggest music award in a rather revealing manner, but at least she didn't reveal everything. The actress seemed to have taken her style inspiration from a pair of tights. They seemed to stretch over her scantily clad curves. The Kanye ex also wore something similar to a stocking on her head.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)

The outfit was topped off with yellow gloves, which somehow reminded us of the rubber gloves you need to wash the dishes.

Not to be missed!
This year's Grammy Awards also seemed to be themed around "weird accessories". Award winner Chappell Roan first walked down the red carpet wearing a feathered hat and gloves with XXL nails, only to cause another surprise on stage.

Chappell Roan in a tulle dress with feathered hat on the red carpet ... (Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chappell Roan in a tulle dress with feathered hat on the red carpet ...
(Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
... and with a fairy hat on stage. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN WINTER)
... and with a fairy hat on stage.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN WINTER)

The 26-year-old picked up her Grammy for best newcomer of the year with a fairy hat on her head, which many a little girl would dream of after this performance. A real eye-catcher!

And Canadian music producer Shawn Everett also opted for a - let's call it - unusual look for his appearance at the Grammys. 

Shawn Everett (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Shawn Everett
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)

Over latex leggings and matching latex gloves, he donned an Adidas coat that was a little reminiscent of grandma's apron and slit up to the thigh thanks to two zippers. The whole ensemble also shone in bright red - so you couldn't miss him even on the red carpet!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf