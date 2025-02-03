New election more likely than other negotiations

In this case, it is therefore more likely to be a new election. The mood among the coalition negotiators has not been particularly good recently. The substantive subgroups are meeting on an ongoing basis, but the major sticking points have so far remained unresolved. These include European and foreign policy issues as well as the bank levy demanded by the FPÖ. The coming days are likely to be decisive as to whether the new government will be formed or whether the negotiations will be broken off.