Clarity soon
New election more likely than other negotiations
The coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP are coming to a head. There are to be further talks in a small circle today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday). The ÖVP reacted with irritation to statements by the SPÖ and NEOS that they would be willing to continue talks if the negotiations were to be broken off.
In this case, it is therefore more likely to be a new election. The mood among the coalition negotiators has not been particularly good recently. The substantive subgroups are meeting on an ongoing basis, but the major sticking points have so far remained unresolved. These include European and foreign policy issues as well as the bank levy demanded by the FPÖ. The coming days are likely to be decisive as to whether the new government will be formed or whether the negotiations will be broken off.
According to the ÖVP, we are now in a phase where clarity is needed. Party leaders Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) and Christian Stocker (ÖVP) are among those taking part in the current talks.
Greens launch "join-in campaign" for like-minded people
As reported, the SPÖ and NEOS recently announced that they are also willing to talk. The Greens also want to prevent a government with FPÖ participation and have now launched a "join-in campaign" for like-minded people. An email template can be found on their homepage to "appeal to the conscience" of ÖVP mayors and district councillors. They should take action within their party against a coalition with the FPÖ.
"Anyone who has a Christian social conscience and wants to be a pro-European party does not govern with right-wing extremists," said Green Party leader Werner Kogler in a statement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
