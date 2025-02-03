Vorteilswelt
Ice hockey ace Fazokas

Two out of three titles won

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 17:30

Salzburg ice hockey player Annika Fazokas is causing a sensation in Switzerland. "I'm currently playing my best field hockey," the Zell native, who will be competing in the Olympic qualifiers with the national team from Thursday, told the "Krone" newspaper. 

Ice hockey export Annika Fazokas had set herself high goals with Zug in Switzerland. The newly promoted team - who remained unbeaten in League Two last season - dreamed of a triple of championship, cup win and Euro Cup triumph.

Among the favorites
"We already saw last year in the Cup that we can keep up with the top teams," said Zell. Five months later, Zug is on the verge of achieving this goal. The Zug team has already triumphed in the Cup and European Cup - with two out of three titles to their name. They are among the favorites in the Swiss Women's Hockey League.

With 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) from 18 games, the defender has played a big part in this. "I'm definitely playing my best field hockey at the moment," says the 27-year-old, beaming. For whom the Olympic qualifiers with the national team are coming up on Thursday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

