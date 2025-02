Politics by magic

Oh, if only politics were as simple a business as these people would have you believe. But neither the angry exaggerations from the right-wing camp nor the defiant dogmatism from the left-wing corner help. In politics, the interests of everyone from the young to the retired, from the less well-off to the wealthy have to be reconciled on a daily basis. Anyone who claims that this works with a few signatures and snappy slogans is a charlatan.