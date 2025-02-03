Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

World Ski Championships 2025

Saalbach is ready – the world looks to Glemmtal

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 09:30

Saalbach-Hinterglemm is hosting the World Ski Championships for the second time. The final preparations are underway and the weather forecasts promise a sunny party. The first race takes place on Tuesday - thousands of fans are expected. . . 

0 Kommentare

Hundreds of helpers are still working at full speed. They are installing safety fences along the World Championship slopes, setting up barriers in the finish area and sprucing up the fan zone in the center of Hinterglemm. There is work to be done right up to the end - but the anticipation is visibly huge among everyone.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA, stock.adobe)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA, stock.adobe)

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the Ski World Championships start in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. A team parallel competition is on the program at the start (3 pm), before the official opening ceremony takes place in the finish area. The weather forecasts for the coming days are excellent and bring back memories of the last Ski World Championships in the Glemmtal. The competitions in 1991 went down in history as the legendary "Sun World Championships".

Shortly before the start, the organizers once again appeal to all ski fans: "Be sure to travel by train and bus!" Parking spaces on site are scarce. All tickets are valid as free public transport tickets in the province of Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf