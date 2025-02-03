World Ski Championships 2025
Saalbach is ready – the world looks to Glemmtal
Saalbach-Hinterglemm is hosting the World Ski Championships for the second time. The final preparations are underway and the weather forecasts promise a sunny party. The first race takes place on Tuesday - thousands of fans are expected. . .
Hundreds of helpers are still working at full speed. They are installing safety fences along the World Championship slopes, setting up barriers in the finish area and sprucing up the fan zone in the center of Hinterglemm. There is work to be done right up to the end - but the anticipation is visibly huge among everyone.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, the Ski World Championships start in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. A team parallel competition is on the program at the start (3 pm), before the official opening ceremony takes place in the finish area. The weather forecasts for the coming days are excellent and bring back memories of the last Ski World Championships in the Glemmtal. The competitions in 1991 went down in history as the legendary "Sun World Championships".
Shortly before the start, the organizers once again appeal to all ski fans: "Be sure to travel by train and bus!" Parking spaces on site are scarce. All tickets are valid as free public transport tickets in the province of Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.