Pulled from a tree stump
Groundhog Phil predicts icy weeks for the USA
If the famous groundhog Phil is to be believed, the United States can expect six more weeks of bitterly cold winter weather. The reason: Phil has seen his shadow ...
At an event in the small town of Punxsutawney in the US state of Pennsylvania, the world-famous groundhog announced his prediction to a cheering crowd, which was interpreted and "translated" by the chairman of the "Groundhog Club". Several US media outlets unanimously reported on this.
The tradition is that every year on February 2, the members of the "Inner Circle" of the "Groundhog Club" retrieve the groundhog from his tree stump at sunrise and interview him. For over 130 years, Phil has supposedly always made correct predictions.
Phil's age is a taboo subject in Punxsutawney. Woodchucks actually only live to around ten years old. But Phil is given a very special elixir to drink every year that prolongs his life, the members of the "Groundhog Club" always emphasize with a wink.
Immigrants brought tradition to the USA
The "Groundhog Club" explains that any discrepancy between the actual weather and Phil's forecast is due to translation errors, not a misprediction. In fact, the groundhog is correct in less than half of all cases - a coin toss would be even more accurate as a forecast.
The tradition, which has attracted worldwide attention, was probably brought to Pennsylvania by German immigrants. It became particularly well known thanks to the 1993 Hollywood film "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. This year, the event was held for the 139th time to mark Groundhog Day.
