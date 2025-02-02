Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pulled from a tree stump

Groundhog Phil predicts icy weeks for the USA

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 17:08

If the famous groundhog Phil is to be believed, the United States can expect six more weeks of bitterly cold winter weather. The reason: Phil has seen his shadow ...

0 Kommentare

At an event in the small town of Punxsutawney in the US state of Pennsylvania, the world-famous groundhog announced his prediction to a cheering crowd, which was interpreted and "translated" by the chairman of the "Groundhog Club". Several US media outlets unanimously reported on this.

The supervisor A.J. Dereume from the "Groundhog Club" proudly presents little Phil. (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The supervisor A.J. Dereume from the "Groundhog Club" proudly presents little Phil.
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The tradition is that every year on February 2, the members of the "Inner Circle" of the "Groundhog Club" retrieve the groundhog from his tree stump at sunrise and interview him. For over 130 years, Phil has supposedly always made correct predictions.

The enthusiastic crowd waits with great anticipation for the little rodent. (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The enthusiastic crowd waits with great anticipation for the little rodent.
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Everyone loves Phil. (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Everyone loves Phil.
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Phil's age is a taboo subject in Punxsutawney. Woodchucks actually only live to around ten years old. But Phil is given a very special elixir to drink every year that prolongs his life, the members of the "Groundhog Club" always emphasize with a wink.

(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Immigrants brought tradition to the USA
The "Groundhog Club" explains that any discrepancy between the actual weather and Phil's forecast is due to translation errors, not a misprediction. In fact, the groundhog is correct in less than half of all cases - a coin toss would be even more accurate as a forecast.

The tradition, which has attracted worldwide attention, was probably brought to Pennsylvania by German immigrants. It became particularly well known thanks to the 1993 Hollywood film "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. This year, the event was held for the 139th time to mark Groundhog Day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf