Sexual assault! Ex-football boss on trial

World Cup team boss Vilda also accused

Rubiales is not only accused of the assault itself. He is also alleged to have coerced the player into covering up the scandal. In addition to Rubiales, three other men are in the dock at the court in San Fernando de Henares on the outskirts of Madrid: former team boss Jorge Vilda, who led Spain's women to the 2023 World Cup title, and two former officials of the soccer association. The public prosecutor's office is demanding one and a half years in prison for each of the three because they are also alleged to have exerted pressure on Hermoso to play down the incident. The trial is scheduled to last until February 19.