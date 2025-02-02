"Historic meeting"
Netanyahu and Trump talk about “victory over Hamas”
Israel's right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to discuss key issues affecting Israel and the Middle East region during his meeting with US President Donald Trump. These include "a victory over Hamas, the release of all our hostages and action against the Iranian terror axis and all its components".
Before leaving for the USA on Sunday, he emphasized that the Iranian axis not only threatened Israel, but also the Middle East and the entire world.
Trump's first state guest from abroad
Netanyahu once again emphasized that Trump would be the first head of government to receive him from abroad. This was proof "of the strength of the Israeli-American alliance" as well as "the strength of our personal friendship".
"The decisions we have made in this war have already made a difference," said the Israeli head of government. In close cooperation with Trump, "we can design (the face of the Middle East, ed.) further and better".
Trump, on the other hand, believes he can achieve a "remarkable era of peace through strength". Trump and Netanyahu are also said to be seeking a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.
Gaza Strip is a"wasteland for demolition"
Several influential Arab states have rejected Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, which they say is a "wasteland for demolition".
Video: Netanyahu on meeting with Trump before departure from Israel (in English)
Complete destruction of Hamas as a war goal
Netanyahu welcomed the release of three more hostages in the Gaza Strip in return for dozens of Palestinian prisoners. He added that they would continue to work resolutely for the release of all 79 remaining hostages, as well as for "the achievement of all war aims".
The release of the hostages was part of a ceasefire agreement with the Islamist Hamas. However, one of Israel's war aims is the complete destruction of Hamas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.