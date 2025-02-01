EU introduces strict rules for dealing with AI

Criticism from industry

The German industry association Bitkom, for example, has criticized the AI law because it does not offer any legal certainty. It is unclear which applications the legal ban actually applies to, said Susanne Dehmel, member of the Bitkom management board. "Politicians have set high requirements and tight deadlines for companies in the AI Act, but have not done their homework themselves." The risk would now be borne by the companies that develop or use AI. "While AI is to be expanded in the USA with three-digit billion sums and extremely powerful language models are being published in China, we in Germany and Europe are throwing a spanner in the works of AI companies."